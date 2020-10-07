Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Up 8.1%

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) shares shot up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.20. 989,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 609,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Buckle alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.