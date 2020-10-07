Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.70 Price Target at Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been assigned a C$2.70 target price by Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 365.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CXB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CVE CXB traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

