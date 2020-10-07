Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 18,225,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 2,147,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.