Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMBM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

CMBM opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.45 million, a P/E ratio of 121.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $19.90.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 821,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 318,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

