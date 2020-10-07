Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share on Saturday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Camellia Plc (CAM.L)’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CAM opened at GBX 6,850 ($89.51) on Wednesday. Camellia Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,900 ($129.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,007.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 million and a PE ratio of -32.95.

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camellia Plc will post 64799.9994303 EPS for the current year.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

