Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.52

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 5162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $691.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 144.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.