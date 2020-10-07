CanYaCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $1,391.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Bancor Network. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04900934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031954 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

