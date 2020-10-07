Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 79,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. 19,201,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.