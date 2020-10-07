Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $99.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3,099.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,602.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,208.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,724.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

