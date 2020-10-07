Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,115,000 after buying an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,800,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

