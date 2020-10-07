Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 6,830 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. 10,067,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,708,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.