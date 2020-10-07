Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 2,622,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,702,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,867.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

