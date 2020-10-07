Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.39. 362,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 397,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 533,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 184,994 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 88,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

