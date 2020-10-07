CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.14

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 27436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

