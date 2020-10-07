Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to announce sales of $28.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.86 billion and the lowest is $27.99 billion. Centene posted sales of $18.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $110.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.78 billion to $111.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.83 billion to $116.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. 3,104,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,259,016 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Centene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Centene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

