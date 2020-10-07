ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). ChampionX reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $60,563,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $34,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 118,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

