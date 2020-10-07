ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.05 Million

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) to report sales of $634.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.10 million to $647.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $278.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,563,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,932,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 118,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

