Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 727.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. TheStreet cut Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

SCHW stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 19,896,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

