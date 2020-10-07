ChatCoin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, HitBTC, Coinnest and Binance. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $101,552.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,586.83 or 1.00055077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00152781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EXX, Coinnest, ZB.COM, LBank, Binance, BigONE, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

