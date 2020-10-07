ChatCoin Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, EXX and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $101,071.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,665.64 or 0.99946309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, Binance, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, LBank, EXX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

