Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) dropped 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 4,941,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,744,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

CEMI has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Secur. cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

