Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 26,061 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 546,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,090,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.