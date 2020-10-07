Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 66,620 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. 185,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

