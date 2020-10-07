Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NASDAQ OTIS traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 31,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

