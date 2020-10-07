Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,172,000 after purchasing an additional 568,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

EFA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,097,344. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

