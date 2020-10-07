Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,186 shares of company stock worth $33,155,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $501.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,928. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $502.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

