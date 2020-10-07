Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. 48,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $70.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

