Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $957,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. 86,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

