Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.19 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,158 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 68.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 228,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

