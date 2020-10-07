Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,922,000 after acquiring an additional 184,473 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 209,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

