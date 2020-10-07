Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. 874,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.