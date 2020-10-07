Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. 515,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

