Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 57,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,403. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

