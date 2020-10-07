Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,696.62.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,461.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,537.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,415.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $988.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

