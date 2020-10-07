Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $6.20 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.