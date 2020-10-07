Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.01. 1,389,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,555,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.