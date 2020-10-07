Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $7.21 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. 126,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

