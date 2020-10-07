Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $709,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

