Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 146,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 346.13, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

