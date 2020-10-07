Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 497,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after buying an additional 5,134,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

