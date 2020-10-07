Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $244,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 670.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 55,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

