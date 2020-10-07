Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 37,806 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 664,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

