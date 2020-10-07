Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 7,563 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. 544,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,021,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

