Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,387,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.61. 43,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $205.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

