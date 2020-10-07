Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,372,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $8.96 on Wednesday, reaching $323.41. 130,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.12 and its 200-day moving average is $292.45. The company has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

