Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.74. The stock had a trading volume of 130,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

