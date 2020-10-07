Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,460.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,531.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,412.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

