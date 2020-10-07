Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 132 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.39. 2,237,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,554,123. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.