Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 29,325 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

KO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. 373,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,708,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

