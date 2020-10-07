Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,939 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,764,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,150,000 after purchasing an additional 160,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

